Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,998. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

