Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 283,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Brightcove Inc has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.