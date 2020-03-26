Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $226,229.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,099.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,545 shares of company stock worth $1,666,584. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 155,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,786. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

