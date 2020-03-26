Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Op Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $30,542.50.

OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,273. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

