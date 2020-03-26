Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 571.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 342,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 206,828 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 850,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.