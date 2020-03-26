Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 2,084,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

