Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 61,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 325,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,378. The company has a market cap of $915.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

