Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $5,167,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 113,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,114. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $255.70 million and a PE ratio of -30.38.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 21,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $86,041.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $91,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $406,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

