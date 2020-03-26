Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,021 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 873,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. MEI Pharma Inc has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.