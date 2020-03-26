Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,359 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 161,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Castlight Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and have sold 129,733 shares worth $161,828. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

