Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,062 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 281.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,062 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Smart Sand worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 230,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Smart Sand Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SND. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

