Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 over the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 568,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

