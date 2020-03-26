Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,664 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $13,936,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $7,092,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

M.D.C. stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,602. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

