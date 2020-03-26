Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,538 Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 275,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sanmina by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,215,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,099,000 after buying an additional 168,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 593,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,445. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

