Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,859 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

PKBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,880.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $331,150. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

