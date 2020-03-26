Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,360 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,161,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,976,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 868,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 806,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,441. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

