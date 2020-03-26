Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,207,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,482. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.