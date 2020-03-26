Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 595,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,901,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,044. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.95. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.08%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLMN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

