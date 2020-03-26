Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 485,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

