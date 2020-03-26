Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VPG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,550. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

