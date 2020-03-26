Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $16,628,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $549,572.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,654. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

