Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.00

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 68196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) EPS for the quarter.

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite purchased 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

