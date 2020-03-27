1,916 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,459. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

