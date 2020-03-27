34,000 Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Solar Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 59,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 627,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $466.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.