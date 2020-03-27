37 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $33.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $851.63. The company had a trading volume of 250,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,388. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,001.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,110.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.