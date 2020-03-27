3,917 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,917 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.77.

VMW stock traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.74. 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.