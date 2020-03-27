4,505 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Textron by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 2,063,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

