569 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,276 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

