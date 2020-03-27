58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 22.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 916,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,863. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

