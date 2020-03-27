Advfn (LON:AFN) Announces Earnings Results

Advfn (LON:AFN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Advfn stock remained flat at $GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.92. Advfn has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.15 ($0.48).

Get Advfn alerts:

About Advfn

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advfn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advfn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.