Advfn (LON:AFN) Announces Earnings Results

Advfn (LON:AFN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Advfn stock remained flat at $GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.92. Advfn has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.15 ($0.48).
About Advfn
