Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Down 5.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.54, approximately 3,567,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,369,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

