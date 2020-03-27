AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinBene and OKEx. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $908,387.69 and $103,547.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.04808723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036773 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Allcoin, BCEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Bit-Z and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

