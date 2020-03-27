Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $14.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.04. 1,167,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.