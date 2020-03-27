Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock remained flat at $$36.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,677,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

