AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,448,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 4,161,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 6,095,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,817,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

