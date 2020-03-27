AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,289 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.98% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,485 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,710. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

