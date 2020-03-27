Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Up 3.7%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.63, 694,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 375,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPY. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

