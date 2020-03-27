Analysts Anticipate Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBCN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 103,174 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 81,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

