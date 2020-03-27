Analysts Set Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Price Target at $3.73

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 352,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,783. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

