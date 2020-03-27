Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $19.27

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 2,449,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,372. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

