Analysts Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $29.67

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,423. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.15. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.