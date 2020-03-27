Analysts Set New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Price Target at $3.67

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 5,936,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in New Age Beverages by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

