Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after acquiring an additional 153,413 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.74. 50,958,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.