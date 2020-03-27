Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 713,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,813. The company has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

