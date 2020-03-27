Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 5%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.66, 855,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 857,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ardelyx by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.