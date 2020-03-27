Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $115.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 879,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.