Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 27th total of 595,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 1,019,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.4632 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

