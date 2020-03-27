Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.03% of Bandwidth worth $30,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 272,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

