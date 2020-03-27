Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Bank7 stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.