Brokerages Set $50.00 Target Price for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 239 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 8,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

